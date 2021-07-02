Menu
Barbara A. CARLSON-JENSEN
Addison Funeral Home Inc
262 N Main St
Angola, NY
CARLSON-JENSEN - Barbara A.
Of Angola, NY, June 28, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Jensen and Richard Carlson; loving mother of David (Theresa) Carlson, Laurie (William) Ludwig, James (Michelle) Carlson and Karen (John) Haberer; sister of Donald (Linda) Hagreen and Beryl (late Frank) Bergum; also survived by 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Monday, from 3-7 PM, at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 10 AM in the First Church of Evans (Rt. 5 at Sturgeon Point Rd.). Flowers gratefully declined, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc.


34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Addison Funeral Home Inc
262 N Main St, Angola, NY
Jul
6
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
First Church of Evans
Rt. 5 at Sturgeon Point Rd., NY
Addison Funeral Home Inc
