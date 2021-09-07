CLACK - Barbara E.
(nee Blatz)
September 5, 2021. Beloved wife of Terry Clack; dearest mother of Christiana (Hanna) Kfouri, Crystal Adair and Terri Marie Clack; devoted grandmother to George, Mary, Elias and Mouna Kfouri, Brayden and Caleb Adair and Christian Clack; dear sister of Mary (Larry) Wolf and the late John (survived by Eli) Blatz; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Thursday, September 9th from 4 to 8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner Hopkins Road). Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, September 10th at 10 AM in Ss. Columba and Brigid Church, 75 Hickory Street, Buffalo, NY. Please assemble at church. Please be mindful that the family is requesting that guests wear a mask. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 7, 2021.