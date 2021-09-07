Menu
Barbara E. CLACK
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive
Williamsville, NY
CLACK - Barbara E.
(nee Blatz)
September 5, 2021. Beloved wife of Terry Clack; dearest mother of Christiana (Hanna) Kfouri, Crystal Adair and Terri Marie Clack; devoted grandmother to George, Mary, Elias and Mouna Kfouri, Brayden and Caleb Adair and Christian Clack; dear sister of Mary (Larry) Wolf and the late John (survived by Eli) Blatz; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Thursday, September 9th from 4 to 8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner Hopkins Road). Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, September 10th at 10 AM in Ss. Columba and Brigid Church, 75 Hickory Street, Buffalo, NY. Please assemble at church. Please be mindful that the family is requesting that guests wear a mask. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Sep
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Ss. Columba and Brigid Church
75 Hickory Street, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May you tell me how my mom is doing. since im at my dads. And tell her "i love her with all of my heart from baby moostach"
Brayden adair
Family
February 17, 2022
I miss her with all of my heart and i am brayden lawerance adair my mom crystal kevian adair is the daughter of barbara clack.
brayden
February 17, 2022
Dear Family, I heard about your Mom today, I'm so very sorry. I adored your Mom. I was one of her aides. I always enjoyed spending time with her, we had fun together. She was a wonderful, beautiful, kind lady. I will miss her. God Bless all of you.
Mary Cashman
September 17, 2021
