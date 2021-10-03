CONNERS - Barbara A.
(nee Sommer)
Age 89 of the City of Tonawanda, September 29, 2021. Wife of James L. Conners, mother of John (Sandy) Schiedo, LuAnn (Brad) Banas and Michael (Nancy) Schiedo, step-mother of Pamela (Bruce) Wholer, Ellen (Brian) Medler and Andrew (Barbara) Conners. Also survived by 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday October 4th from 4-6 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan & Broad Sts) in Tonawanda, where a Prayer Service will be conducted on Monday evening at 6 PM following the visitation. Everyone welcome to attend. A private burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of Erie County. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.