CONNERS - Barbara A.(nee Sommer)Age 89 of the City of Tonawanda, September 29, 2021. Wife of James L. Conners, mother of John (Sandy) Schiedo, LuAnn (Brad) Banas and Michael (Nancy) Schiedo, step-mother of Pamela (Bruce) Wholer, Ellen (Brian) Medler and Andrew (Barbara) Conners. Also survived by 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday October 4th from 4-6 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan & Broad Sts) in Tonawanda, where a Prayer Service will be conducted on Monday evening at 6 PM following the visitation. Everyone welcome to attend. A private burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of Erie County. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com