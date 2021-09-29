Dollard - Barbara "Bobbie" (nee Boyles)
Of West Seneca, NY passed peacefully September 28, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Richard F. Dollard; dearest mother of Katherine A. (the late Robert) Tremblay, Dennis M. (Diane) Dollard, Richard M. Dollard, and the late Timothy P. (Trisha) Dollard; sister of the late Betty Jean Carswell and William Young; also survived by nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Friends received Friday, October 1, 3-7 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Road West Seneca, NY 14224 716-674-5776. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, October 2, 9:30 AM at St. John Vianney RC Church. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Poor Clare Colettine Nuns, 215 E. Los Olivos St., Santa Barbara, CA 93105-3605. Condolences and donations at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 29, 2021.