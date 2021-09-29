Menu
Barbara "Bobbie" DOLLARD
FUNERAL HOME
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home - West Seneca
1340 Union Road
West Seneca, NY
Dollard - Barbara "Bobbie" (nee Boyles)
Of West Seneca, NY passed peacefully September 28, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Richard F. Dollard; dearest mother of Katherine A. (the late Robert) Tremblay, Dennis M. (Diane) Dollard, Richard M. Dollard, and the late Timothy P. (Trisha) Dollard; sister of the late Betty Jean Carswell and William Young; also survived by nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Friends received Friday, October 1, 3-7 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Road West Seneca, NY 14224 716-674-5776. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, October 2, 9:30 AM at St. John Vianney RC Church. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Poor Clare Colettine Nuns, 215 E. Los Olivos St., Santa Barbara, CA 93105-3605. Condolences and donations at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home - West Seneca
1340 Union Road, West Seneca, NY
Oct
2
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. John Vianney RC Church
NY
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home - West Seneca
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Peacefully she is with Holy God. Wonderful woman~worked with her at SJV. We shared many good laughs.
Audrey Rubino
Other
September 29, 2021
May she Rest in Peace in the arms of our loving God. Many memories of your family and ours at St. John Vianney.
The Paul Family
Friend
September 29, 2021
