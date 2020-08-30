WIRTH - Barbara Elizabeth
(nee Lachner)
Age 91, passed August 4, 2020, in Sanford, FL. Formerly of Elma, NY, and Homosassa FL. Wife of the late Donald J. Wirth; dear mother of Derek J. (Lynn) and Brian J. (Lois); grandmother of seven, great-grandmother of three. Interment at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.