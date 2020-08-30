Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Barbara Elizabeth WIRTH
WIRTH - Barbara Elizabeth
(nee Lachner)
Age 91, passed August 4, 2020, in Sanford, FL. Formerly of Elma, NY, and Homosassa FL. Wife of the late Donald J. Wirth; dear mother of Derek J. (Lynn) and Brian J. (Lois); grandmother of seven, great-grandmother of three. Interment at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.