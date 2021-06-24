FERRARO - Barbara (nee Folts)
Of Orchard Park, NY. Unexpectedly June 22, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Donald V. Ferraro; loving sister of Judith (George) Kittle and the late Roger Folts, Joyce Smith, Janice Woodruff and Charles Folts; survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received Saturday, June 26th, at 9 AM, at the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home Inc., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY, with a Prayer service following at 10 am. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2021.