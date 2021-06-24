Menu
Barbara FERRARO
FUNERAL HOME
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
6575 East Quaker Road
Orchard Park, NY
FERRARO - Barbara (nee Folts)
Of Orchard Park, NY. Unexpectedly June 22, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Donald V. Ferraro; loving sister of Judith (George) Kittle and the late Roger Folts, Joyce Smith, Janice Woodruff and Charles Folts; survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received Saturday, June 26th, at 9 AM, at the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home Inc., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY, with a Prayer service following at 10 am. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Prayer Service
10:00a.m.
F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc.
6575 East Quaker Street, Orchard Park, NY
Jun
26
Service
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc.
6575 East Quaker Street, Orchard Park, NY
