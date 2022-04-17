FOFI - Barbara A. (nee Brown)
Of Depew, entered into rest April 15, 2022. Beloved wife of Anthony J. Fofi; devoted mother of Cynthia and Mark (Karen) Fofi; loving daughter of the late Raymond and Jean Brown; dear sister of Joseph (Natalie) Brown, Michael (Kathy) Brown and the late Patricia (late Peter) Damico, Ronald (Karen) Brown, Rae (late James) Hanratty and Kathy (late Norman) Hale; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St. near Harlem Rd., on Tuesday (April 19th) from 4-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Martha Parish, 10 French Rd., Depew on Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Inurnment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.