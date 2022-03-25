Menu
Barbara T. GOETZ
Laing Funeral Home, Inc.
2724 W. Church Street
Eden, NY
GOETZ - Barbara T. (nee Lawless)
Of Lake View, NY, March 23, 2022. Devoted wife of Thomas A. Goetz; loving mother of Thomas E. (Laura), Ronald T. (Teresa), David T. (Jennifer) and late Christopher Goetz; grandmother of eight; sister of Joseph, William (Claudia) Lawless, James (Mary) Lawless and late Karen Collins; also survived by brother-in-law, Harry Collins. Family and friends are invited to call Monday, March 28th, from 4-8 PM. Prayers will be said at 7:45 PM at the LAING FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2724 W. Church St., Eden. Words of sympathy may be made at www.LaingFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 25, 2022.
