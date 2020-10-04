Menu
Barbara GOLDWASSER
GOLDWASSER - Barbara
(nee Halastra)
Passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020 after a brave fight with kidney cancer. Barbara was born in Buffalo, New York on August 30, 1941 and resided there until 1988 when she and her husband, Paul, relocated to Northern Virginia. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Edward F. Halastra and Ann R. Halastra; and her beloved husband, Paul E. Goldwasser; she is survived by her three children, Michael Trzcinski (Debbie), Philip Trzcinski, and Laurie Grant (Thomas); two grandchildren, Steven Trzcinski and Kendall Fyock; brothers and sisters-in-law, David H. Goldwasser (Joni), Judi Haggarty (Michael); and nephews Timothy Haggarty (Marijke) and Benjamin Goldwasser. Memorial services will be held at ADAMS-GREEN FUNERAL HOME, 721 Elden St, Hendon, VA, on Friday, October 23, 2020, at 2:00 PM. Interment private. WEBSITE: https://adamsgreen.com/details/11613/Barbara-Goldwasser/obituary.html


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2020.
