GUSTAFSON - Barbara Marsh
Age 94, died on August 12, 2021, in Clarence, NY after a brief illness. She was born on November 25, 1926, in New Milford, CT, the daughter of Ethel Buckingham Marsh and Ernest Roy Marsh. In 1948, she graduated from the University of Connecticut with a degree in education and married her beloved husband, Richard L. Gustafson, a fellow graduate of the University of Connecticut. In 1965, she and her family moved to Lyme, CT, where she resided for 50 years. She was very active in that community, serving in civic, community, and church organizations. Her interests included gardening, sewing, knitting, and swimming. In 2015, she moved to Clarence, NY to live with her daughter, Sarah. At the age of 89, she made new friends, was an active member of the Clarence Senior Center and the Clarence Presbyterian Church, and loved the Clarence Public Library. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 59 years. She will be missed by her three children, Richard (Mary) Gustafson of Cypress, TX; Diane (Glenn) Klare of Colorado Springs, CO; and Sarah (James) Thompson of Clarence, NY. She was survived by six grandsons, Gregory (Polly) Gustafson, Russell Klare, Scott Klare, Nathaniel Thompson, Samuel Thompson, and Zachary Thompson, and one great-granddaughter, Ivy Gustafson. An Interment Service was held at Eight Mile River Cemetery in Lyme on September 4, 2021. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice Buffalo (www.hospicebuffalo.com
)
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.