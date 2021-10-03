Hering - Barbara A. "Babs" (nee Dowdall)
Of Hamburg, NY, September 24, 2021. Beloved mother of Michael C. Hering (Monica) and Lori J. Cappano; loving grandmother of Joshua, Nathan, Connor, Ian, Lucas, Taylr, McKenzie and Sydny; survived by sister Mary Katherine Caputo and brother John (Sandy) Dowdall; predeceased by Theresa Maurer, Patricia Morgan Lark, Paul Dowdall, Margaret White, Gerald Dowdall, Dolores Sausner, Bernard Dowdall and Jeanne Reimondo; also survived by many, many, many nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Wednesday, October 20th, from 3-7 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY 14075, where a Memorial Service will be held at 6:30 PM. Barb was an alumni of Immaculata Academy and a member of Hamburg Moose Lodge #992. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Brian Moore Scholarship Fund, 5120 Orchard Ave., Hamburg, NY 14075, Attn: Mary Kay Clouden. Barb donated her body to the University of Buffalo Anatomical Gift Program. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.