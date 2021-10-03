Menu
Barbara A. "Babs" HERING
FUNERAL HOME
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd.
Hamburg, NY
Hering - Barbara A. "Babs" (nee Dowdall)
Of Hamburg, NY, September 24, 2021. Beloved mother of Michael C. Hering (Monica) and Lori J. Cappano; loving grandmother of Joshua, Nathan, Connor, Ian, Lucas, Taylr, McKenzie and Sydny; survived by sister Mary Katherine Caputo and brother John (Sandy) Dowdall; predeceased by Theresa Maurer, Patricia Morgan Lark, Paul Dowdall, Margaret White, Gerald Dowdall, Dolores Sausner, Bernard Dowdall and Jeanne Reimondo; also survived by many, many, many nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Wednesday, October 20th, from 3-7 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY 14075, where a Memorial Service will be held at 6:30 PM. Barb was an alumni of Immaculata Academy and a member of Hamburg Moose Lodge #992. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Brian Moore Scholarship Fund, 5120 Orchard Ave., Hamburg, NY 14075, Attn: Mary Kay Clouden. Barb donated her body to the University of Buffalo Anatomical Gift Program. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
20
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hamburg Funeral Home
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
Oct
20
Service
6:30p.m.
Hamburg Funeral Home
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May god be by your side and your loved ones be at peace knowing you are safe and sound with the lord xo
Bonnie Tim Wagner
Friend
October 11, 2021
