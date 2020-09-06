Menu
Barbara HORTON
HORTON - Barbara (nee Davis)
Passed away on August 24, 2020.Beloved wife of the late Gary W. Horton; dear sister of Nancy Martin; cousin of Janice (Richard) Belajac, Douglas (Sharon) Schneider; godmother of Michael Patrick O'Connor; aunt of Rylie and Joshua (Samantha) O'Connor; cherished friend of Valerie (Joseph) Intorre, Roselyn (Jeff) Baran and Tina O'Connor; also survived by many dear friends. Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service, on September 12th, at 1:00 PM, at the Bread of Life Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Bread of Life Church, 1638 South Park Ave., Buffalo, NY 14220. Barbara was very active at the Bread of Life Church. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Register book at WWW.CANNANFH.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
