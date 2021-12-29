Menu
Barbara HUETTER
FUNERAL HOME
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
HUETTER - Barbara (nee Frost)
December 27, 2021 of Town of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved wife for 54 years to the late Carl J. Huetter. Loving mother of Jean (Ron) LaHue, Ruth Zmuda and Karen (Raymond) Checko. Dear grandmother of RC, Joey, Lindsey, Nikkie, RJ, Brandi, and Alyssa. Great-grandmother of Anthony, Isabella, Carson, Nicholas, Domiano and Giovanna. Predeceased by 11 sisters and brothers. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday, 4-8 pm at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc., Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., where Funeral Services will be held Friday at 10:00 am. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 29, 2021.
