BARBARA I. ADAMS
ADAMS - Barbara I.
(nee Hansen)
September 17, 2020, age 90. Beloved mother of Donald Wydra, Michael (Kathleen) Wydra and the late Peter, Carol and Stephen Wydra; cherished grandmother of Michael (Danielle Tomasello) Wydra and Stephanie Wydra. Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.
