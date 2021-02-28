ISAACSON - Barbara Ann
(nee Unger)
Age 83, February 26, 2021, of Tonawanada, NY. Beloved wife of the late Arthur C. Isaacson; devoted mother of Jennifer (Greg Kessler) Isaacson, A. Craig (Deborah) Isaacson and Lisa Ehlers; adored grandmother of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private funeral services will be held. Memorials may be made in memory of Barbara to the Alzheimer's Association
WNY Chapter, c/o Early Stage Engagement Program, 6215 Sheridan Dr. #100, Buffalo, NY 14221. To share online condolences with the family, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.