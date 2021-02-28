Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barbara Ann ISAACSON
FUNERAL HOME
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
ISAACSON - Barbara Ann
(nee Unger)
Age 83, February 26, 2021, of Tonawanada, NY. Beloved wife of the late Arthur C. Isaacson; devoted mother of Jennifer (Greg Kessler) Isaacson, A. Craig (Deborah) Isaacson and Lisa Ehlers; adored grandmother of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private funeral services will be held. Memorials may be made in memory of Barbara to the Alzheimer's Association WNY Chapter, c/o Early Stage Engagement Program, 6215 Sheridan Dr. #100, Buffalo, NY 14221. To share online condolences with the family, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Dear Jennifer & Family, I am so very saddened to hear of your loss. No matter how old they are or we are or how sick, we never want to lose our parents or family:-( I hope your hearts mend soon & that your memories make you strong again. Peace, health & happiness to you, Love, Jude
Judy I
February 28, 2021
Jennifer, Craig and families. I am sorry to hear about your Mom. I worked at Keller with her for 25 years. We had some great times and many memories that I will always remember. God Bless and may God grant her eternal rest.
Dawn Velarde
February 28, 2021
Sorry for your family's loss
Paul Conibear
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results