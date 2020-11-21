BREESER - Barbara J. (nee Nottis)
Age 87, of Eden, NY, November 17, 2020. Devoted wife of the late William; mother of Bruce (Carol) Breeser, Barbara Suchan, Brenda (Thomas) Klinczar and late Brian Breeser; survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; sister of Douglas (Nancy), Dean (Andrea) Nottis, late David, Donald (Delores) Nottis, Betty Collins and Duane Nottis; also sister-in-law of Bess Nottis and Roy Collins. Family and friends invited to call Monday from 3-6 PM at the LAING FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2724 W. Church St., Eden. Masks and social distancing are required. Funeral Service will be private. Memorial may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Eden. Words of sympathy on www.LaingFuneralHome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 21, 2020.