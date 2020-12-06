Menu
Barbara J. GREENBAUM
GREENBAUM - Barbara J.
Of Buffalo, formerly of Pembroke Pines, FL, entered into rest December 1, 2020 at the age of 77. Loving daughter of the late Herbert W. and Laura (nee Gutenstein) Greenbaum; dear sister of Leslie M. Greenbaum (Judy Kerr); fond aunt of Eli Greenbaum, Seth (Jillian) Greenbaum and great-aunt of Sullivan Greenbaum. No prior visitation. An event to remember Barbara is planned for a future date. In lieu of gifts or flowers, donations may be made to Bristol Home, 1500 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14209. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
