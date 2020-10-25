Menu
Barbara J. KOLCZYNSKI
KOLCZYNSKI - Barbara J.
(nee Accardi)
October 21, 2020, at age 82, beloved wife of the late Richard D. Kolczynski; dearest mother of Susan O'Donnell, Brian (Dawn) Kolczynski and Lisa (Michael) Queeno; loving grandmother of Melissa, Jeffrey, Katie, Michael, Ashley, and Melody; great grandmother of Trey, Justin, LeRoy and Camilla Rose; dear sister of Joseph (SueAnn) Accardi Jr. The family will be present on TODAY Sunday October 25, 2020 from 4-7 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main Street (near Harris Hill Rd.), where Funeral Services will be held on Monday at 10:00 AM. Family and friends invited. If desired, memorials may be made in Barbara's memory to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Institute or the Alzheimer's Association of WNY. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.
