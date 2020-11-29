HERLING - Barbara Jane
The Reverend Barbara Jane (Adams) Herling passed away November 17th, 2020 in Buffalo, New York. The Reverend was a victim of the 2020 COVID pandemic escalating the intensity of other pre-existing respiratory conditions resulting in her death. Reverend Barbara was the Founder of Northern Lights C.C.M.D. She actively pursued the gospel teachings of healing and spiritual growth throughout her life. Reverend Barbara was an advocate of supporting the medical sciences and research conducted at the University of Buffalo School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. As reflected in her wishes to donate her body for research for the betterment of humankind. Reverend Barbara was predeceased by her eldest son, Robert Gonzalez; she is survived by her brothers, Robert Adams and William Adams as well as her children, Jerry (Melinda) Herling, Steve (Catherine) Herling, Bonnie (Gary) Frisbie and Nancy (Rick) Kidder. Barb leaves behind seventeen grandchildren; and twenty-five great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. The family requests that donations be made in Reverend Barbara's name to Wounded Warrior Project
, St. Jude Children's Research or the Salvation Army. "No longer do I call you servants, for a servant does not know what his master is doing; but I have called you friends, for all things that I have heard from My Father I have made known to you." JOHN 15:15.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.