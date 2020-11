BANGLE - Barbara JeanBarbara Jean Bangle at age 71 resident of Cape Coral, FL, formerly of Hamburg, NY, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. She is survived by her husband James Bangle; three siblings, Jane Suttel (Ron), John Luss, Sandra Luss; and several nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held at a later date in New York. Memorial donations may be made to Orchard Park Wesleyan Church or the Buffalo City Mission. Share condolences online at www.MullinsMemorial.com