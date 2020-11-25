BANGLE - Barbara Jean
Barbara Jean Bangle at age 71 resident of Cape Coral, FL, formerly of Hamburg, NY, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. She is survived by her husband James Bangle; three siblings, Jane Suttel (Ron), John Luss, Sandra Luss; and several nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held at a later date in New York. Memorial donations may be made to Orchard Park Wesleyan Church or the Buffalo City Mission. Share condolences online at www.MullinsMemorial.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 25, 2020.