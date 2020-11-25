Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Barbara Jean BANGLE
BANGLE - Barbara Jean
Barbara Jean Bangle at age 71 resident of Cape Coral, FL, formerly of Hamburg, NY, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. She is survived by her husband James Bangle; three siblings, Jane Suttel (Ron), John Luss, Sandra Luss; and several nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held at a later date in New York. Memorial donations may be made to Orchard Park Wesleyan Church or the Buffalo City Mission. Share condolences online at www.MullinsMemorial.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.