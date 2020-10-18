YAGLE - Barbara Jean
Age 93, of Shinglehouse, PA, passed away peacefully at Lakeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation September 28, 2020 having moved there recently from her home outside of Shinglehouse, where she had lived for over 30 years. Barbara was born in North Tonawanda, New York on May 4, 1927 to Velma (Jacobs) and Holden Mansfield. She married Jay Yagle in Buffalo. He has since predeceased her. She later married John Corbett who has also since predeceased her. Barbara graduated from North Tonawanda High School, received a degree in Psychology from the University of Buffalo and her Master's degree in Counseling from Canisius College in Buffalo. She served as a guidance counselor at Mt. St. Joseph High Academy in Buffalo. She was part owner of a Stretch and Sew store in West Seneca, New York. She also worked for Displaced Homemakers in Buffalo, NY. After moving to Pennsylvania, she worked as a Career Counselor at St. Bonaventure University and served as head of Career Counseling at the University until her retirement in 1995. She was an outstanding cook, an avid gardener and enjoyed the outdoors especially bird watching. She was survived by her sons, Jeffrey (Martha) Yagle of Buffalo, NY and Johnathan (Gail) Yagle of Amesbury, MA; two granddaughters, (Alex and Sammy) and a great-granddaughter (Peyton); a longtime dear friend and companion, Cindy Zembryki. Memorials may be made in her name to the Oswayo Valley Memorial Library, Shinglehouse, PA, the Shinglehouse Ambulance Association, or to the charity of the donor's choice
. She will be interred next to her parents in White Chapel Cemetery in Amherst, NY.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.