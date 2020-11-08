EMMONS (FUNK) - Barbara L.
(nee Sinsel)
November 4, 2020, age 81; beloved wife of the late Earl O. Emmons; loving mother of Michelle (Daniel) Blish, Colleen (Carey) Sterling and Christopher (Paula Marshall) Funk; cherished grandmother of four grandchildren and one great-grandchild; dear sister of Carol (Gary) Lederhouse; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services to be held privately. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Barbara's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.