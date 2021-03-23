Menu
Barbara LEONARDIS
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wattengel Funeral Home - Meadow Drive
533 Meadow Drive
North Tonawanda, NY
LEONARDIS - Barbara
(nee Love)
Age 75, of North Tonawanda, Saturday (March 20, 2021) in DeGraff Skilled Nursing Facility. Barbara was born in Buffalo, New York on February 25, 1946 to Walter and Bernice (May) Love. Barbara retired from Budwey's Supermarket where she worked in the Deli. Barbara is survived by her son David (the late Christina Rae) Leonardis, sister of Thomas (Roberta) Love, and grandmother of Gabrielle Leonardis, aunt of Bridget (Duer) Meehan. Friends may call Saturday from 2-5 PM at the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, where funeral services will follow at 5:00 PM.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Wattengel Funeral Home - Meadow Drive
533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, NY
Mar
27
Funeral service
5:00p.m.
Wattengel Funeral Home - Meadow Drive
533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, NY
