LORENZ - Barbara Of Amherst, NY, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2021; she leaves behind her daughters Stephanie and Ashley; sisters Brenda (Joe) and Cheryl; brother Larry; father David and late mother Melody. Barb was a caring mother, devoted nurse and beloved dog mom to her french bulldog, Sir Marcus. We will miss her so very much. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements by BUFFALO NIAGARA CREMATION SERVICE, 855-1411.
I worked with Barb. I´m so sorry to hear of her passing. She spoke of her daughters with such love and pride. May she Rest In Peace.
Terry Medynski
April 10, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you. May you find comfort and peace.
Cindy Niedermeier
March 2, 2021
I am devastated to hear of Barb´s passing. I worked with her and we bonded over the Barbara sisterhood. She was a wonderful nurse and sweet person. You could feel the love in her heart for the seniors she took care of and the daughters she spoke about. My sincere sympathies for her family.
Barbara Ann Pickelhaupt
March 1, 2021
I worked with Barb and I am saddened by her passing. She was an excellent nurse and talked to me about her wonderful daughters. Sorry for your loss. She will be truly missed. God bless
Carol Caher
March 1, 2021
I´m always going to remember you no matter what he was a very kind sweet person
Tareva Borges
March 1, 2021
Stephanie so sorry to hear of your mom´s passing. Try to find comfort in the memories you have shared with her throughout your life., know that she is in a better place free of pain and discomfort. Know that you are loved by the people in your life. Eugene and I are here if you need us. Love Lori and Eug
Lori Mankowski
February 28, 2021
Stephanie so very sad about your moms passing for you, your sister, and all of her family. Please know you are in my heart and I hope that you will find peace knowing your mom will always be with you. Love Patti Tooke
Patricia Tooke
February 28, 2021
Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal. Thinking of your family at this difficult time.