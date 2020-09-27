NOWAKOWSKI - Barbara M.
September 24, 2020, of Grand Island, mother of Christopher (Darlene) Nowakowski, Susan (Mark) Miles, Diane Saddler and Gregory (Wendy) Nowakowski; grandmother of Mercedes (Tony) D'Orsaneo, Nathan Miles, Melanie Saddler, Alyssa (Mike) Smyser, Maryemma Saddler, Lauren (Jonah) Toppen, Nolan Miles, Jordan Saddler and Nicholas Nowakowski; Gigi of Carmine D'Orsaneo; daughter of the late Alois and Gertrude Labinski; sister of the late Lawrence (survived by wife Barbara) and Gary (survived by wife Janis) Labinski. Barb valued the important things in life. She enjoyed spending quality time with her children, grandchildren and friends. She volunteered for many charitable organizations and was dedicated to many women's groups. She also made time for some of the simpler things like peach moscato, basket raffles and bargain shopping. She cherished the time spent baking with her great grandson Carmine and loved receiving his big bear hugs. Her kindness, generosity and friendship will be greatly missed. Friends may call Monday 3-7 PM at the KAISER FUNERAL HOME, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 AM at St. Stephen's Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital or Relay For Life
