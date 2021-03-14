Menu
Barbara A. MAZGA
FUNERAL HOME
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd.
Depew, NY
MAZGA - Barbara A.
(nee Wojcik)
Passed away peacefully March 13, 2021. Beloved wife of Edward Mazga; dear mother of Michael (Ginny) Mazga and the late Michele Hejna; loving grandmother of Alexis, Dylan, Sydney and Alexander; sister of John (Ginger) Wojcik, Rose (late John) Cerullo, Stan (Linda) Wojcik, Dennis, Jim (Linda) Wojcik and Sharon (Frank) Fairl; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 4-8 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). In accordance with NYS guidelines, face coverings and occupancy limitations will be observed. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 158 Laverack Ave., Lancaster, Tuesday at 10 AM. Barbara was a retired RN/Case Manager at Kenmore Mercy Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations maybe made to Kenmore Mercy. Share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY
Mar
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Pompeii Church
158 Laverack Ave, Lancaster, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not a day goes by Eddie that I don´t think of you both. Talk to you soon
Nancy kowalski
Family
March 11, 2022
My sympathies to you Eddie and your family. Always think of you so often. Such fond memories. Your in my prayers. Hugs nancy. Need to talk, you can call me at 407-327-7823
Nancy Kowalski
March 17, 2021
Mike we are so sorry for your loss are prayers and thoughts will be with threw out this difficult time. God Bless.
Tim Gluszak & Christine Bloom
March 15, 2021
My condolences to Mazga and Wojcik families
Paul Stickl
March 14, 2021
