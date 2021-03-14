MAZGA - Barbara A.
(nee Wojcik)
Passed away peacefully March 13, 2021. Beloved wife of Edward Mazga; dear mother of Michael (Ginny) Mazga and the late Michele Hejna; loving grandmother of Alexis, Dylan, Sydney and Alexander; sister of John (Ginger) Wojcik, Rose (late John) Cerullo, Stan (Linda) Wojcik, Dennis, Jim (Linda) Wojcik and Sharon (Frank) Fairl; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 4-8 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). In accordance with NYS guidelines, face coverings and occupancy limitations will be observed. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 158 Laverack Ave., Lancaster, Tuesday at 10 AM. Barbara was a retired RN/Case Manager at Kenmore Mercy Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations maybe made to Kenmore Mercy. Share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2021.