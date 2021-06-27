McDERMOTT - Barbara F.
(nee Frantz)
Of East Aurora, NY, June 22, 2021. Dearest mother of Todd (Xuan), McDermott, Molly McDermott (Kevin Ernst) and Pamela McDermott; grandmother of Maxwell, Madissen, Alex, Vanessa, Ava, Grace, Charlie and Joey; daughter of the late Maxwell S. and Margaret D. (Hammonds) Frantz; sister of the late Maxwell Frantz. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements were entrusted to the: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.