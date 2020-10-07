MURTY - Barbara
Of East Amherst passed into rest peacefully after a long illness. Beloved wife of Jack Murty, devoted mother to Rebecca (Michael) Warner, Robert (Kristen) Metz and Melissa Metz; cherished Mimi to Evan, Natalie and Caleb; sister of Deborah, Janet, Thomas, Kathleen and Ronald; she is also survived and loved by Jack's children and grandchildren and by many other relatives and friends. Barb will be remembered for her love of family, her warmth and genuine kindness that enabled her to make friends and conversation wherever she went. She had an undeniable work ethic, a positive outlook on life and an unshakable faith. She was one of the hardest working individuals you could meet. After putting herself through school she spent her life as a RN taking care of others in multiple roles. Her hard work allowed her to have her beautiful home, which she was so proud of and where she spent countless days and nights enjoying with her husband, kids, friends, family and of course, her dog Lexi. She most enjoyed her time spent with her closest friends and family celebrating holidays, seasons and new experiences. She knew how to make each of those special. She had a positive influence on everyone in her life whether you knew her for 50 years or 5 minutes. She would be there in a moment notice for anyone in need and has left a deep void in the many lives she has touched. Family will be present to receive friends Thursday 4 - 8PM at THE URBAN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 6685 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, NY (south of County and N. French Rd's). A funeral service will be held Friday at 10AM at St. John's Lutheran Church, 67 Litchfield Ave, Depew. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Able2 https://www.able-2.org/how-to-help/donate.html
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 7, 2020.