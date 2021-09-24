Menu
Barbara NIESTROY
FUNERAL HOME
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY
NIESTROY - Barbara
(nee Wawrowicz)
September 23, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Adam Roszczyk and late Joachim V. Niestroy; dear mother of Perry Roszczyk and Annette (Leslaw) Janus of England; cherished grandmother of Adam and Eric Roszczyk, Aurelia and Victor Janus; daughter of the late Franciszek and Franciszka (Dubis) Wawrowicz. Funeral service from the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Monday at 9:15 AM and in Resurrection Church at 10 AM. Family present Sunday from 3-7 PM.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
3:00p.m.
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Sep
27
Funeral service
9:15a.m.
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Sep
27
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Resurrection Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
Perry, I am very sorry to read of the passing of your mother. You probably don't remember me, but 40 years ago, you me and your friend Tony worked out together at the NAUTILUS fitness center on BROADWAY ST. in CHEEKTOWAGA. Your mother had asked me if I could drive you there a couple times a week, but sorry to say we could not work anything out. My prayers go out for you and your sister during this sad time.
Robert J Bauer
November 2, 2021
We offer our deepest sympathy to Annette and her family on behalf of dear Barbara and the late Joachim Niestroy who worked at SMP in Wickliffe, Ohio.
John and Marcia Burke
Friend
September 24, 2021
R. I. P. Thoughts and prayers!
David Szpara
September 24, 2021
