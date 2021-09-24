Perry, I am very sorry to read of the passing of your mother. You probably don't remember me, but 40 years ago, you me and your friend Tony worked out together at the NAUTILUS fitness center on BROADWAY ST. in CHEEKTOWAGA. Your mother had asked me if I could drive you there a couple times a week, but sorry to say we could not work anything out. My prayers go out for you and your sister during this sad time.

Robert J Bauer November 2, 2021