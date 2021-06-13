NOLAN - Barbara C.
(nee Meade)
Age 84, of Cheektowaga, NY, entered into rest on June 11, 2021. She was born in Dema, Kentucky on July 27, 1936, to the late Earl Muncie Meade and Elizabeth "Lizzie" Jones Meade. She is survived by her beloved husband William P. Nolan Jr. Caring mother to William III (Linda), Lloyd Sr., Larry (Noreen), Earl (Sue) Nolan and the late Terry (Mark Sr.) Cross; adored grandmother of eight: Jason, Cassandra, Lloyd Jr., Angela, Patrick, Mark Jr., Lee and Carly; great-grandmother of ten: Kylie, Addylin, Bailee, Bella, Eliana, Dylan, Ryan, Brooklyn, Greyson and Emma. She is also survived by two brothers and five sisters; predeceased by seven sisters and three brothers. The family will be present to receive friends Saturday from 11 AM - 3 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.) Williamsville., where a Funeral Service will be held at 3 PM. Livestream of the service at http://my.gather.app/remember/barbara-c-nolan
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park in Barbara's name. Online condolences shared at www.beachtuynfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.