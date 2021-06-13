Menu
Barbara C. NOLAN
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
5541 Main Street
Williamsville, NY
NOLAN - Barbara C.
(nee Meade)
Age 84, of Cheektowaga, NY, entered into rest on June 11, 2021. She was born in Dema, Kentucky on July 27, 1936, to the late Earl Muncie Meade and Elizabeth "Lizzie" Jones Meade. She is survived by her beloved husband William P. Nolan Jr. Caring mother to William III (Linda), Lloyd Sr., Larry (Noreen), Earl (Sue) Nolan and the late Terry (Mark Sr.) Cross; adored grandmother of eight: Jason, Cassandra, Lloyd Jr., Angela, Patrick, Mark Jr., Lee and Carly; great-grandmother of ten: Kylie, Addylin, Bailee, Bella, Eliana, Dylan, Ryan, Brooklyn, Greyson and Emma. She is also survived by two brothers and five sisters; predeceased by seven sisters and three brothers. The family will be present to receive friends Saturday from 11 AM - 3 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.) Williamsville., where a Funeral Service will be held at 3 PM. Livestream of the service at http://my.gather.app/remember/barbara-c-nolan. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park in Barbara's name. Online condolences shared at www.beachtuynfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 3:00p.m.
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
5541 Main Street, Williamsville, NY
Jun
19
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
5541 Main Street, Williamsville, NY
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bill extending our deepest sympathy to you and your family during this time. We are sending you love and prayers
Mr & Mrs Kenneth Seth
June 17, 2021
Sincere sympathy on your loss. Barb spoke of her family so fondly to us for years. May she rest in peace.
Dr. Pedro & Luba Joven
Friend
June 13, 2021
Lloyd, my deepest sympathies to you and your family. I´m so sorry for your loss of your mother
Elaine Stein Tweedy
Friend
June 13, 2021
