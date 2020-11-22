Menu
Barbara P. WIGHT
WIGHT - Barbara P.
(nee Spaeth)
Passed away on November 19, 2020. She is survived by her loving children, Dale (Sandy) Wight, Brian (Linda) Wight, Wayne Wight, and Beverly (Thomas) Noody; beloved grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of fourteen; she is also survived by many nieces and nephews; Barb was predeceased by her husband, Gerald Wight in 1997. Friends and relatives may call on Sunday, November 22, 2020, from 2-5 PM at the ROSS FUNERAL HOME OF AKRON, LLC. A Funeral Service will held on Monday, November 23, at 11 AM at the First Baptist Church of Akron. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Akron. Please visit www.rossakron.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Ross Funeral Home of Akron LLC
10 Eckerson Ave, Akron, NY 14001
Nov
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
First Baptist Church of Akron
Funeral services provided by:
Ross Funeral Home of Akron LLC
