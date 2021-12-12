Menu
Barbara Ann PARADOWSKI
FUNERAL HOME
John E Roberts Funeral Home - Amherst
280 Grover Cleveland Hwy
Amherst, NY
PARADOWSKI - Barbara Ann (nee Metzger)
Of Tonawanda, on December 9, 2021. Beloved wife of David M. Paradowski; devoted mother of David and Matthew (Danielle) Paradowski; cherished grandmother of David, Lilly, Madelyn, Matthew and Maxton; sister of David (Barbara) Metzger, Katherine (Donald) Harter and the late James (Kimberly) Metzger; also survived by many nieces and nephews; best friend of Helen Regalla. Family and friends may call Monday December 13, 2021 at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy. from 4-7:30 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held at 7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SPCA Serving Erie County. Please share condolences at
www.jerfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
John E Roberts Funeral Home - Amherst
280 Grover Cleveland Hwy, Amherst, NY
Dec
13
Funeral service
7:30p.m.
John E Roberts Funeral Home - Amherst
280 Grover Cleveland Hwy, Amherst, NY
John E Roberts Funeral Home - Amherst
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss Kathy and Family. We have many fond memories of Barb. May time bring you a measure of healing and comfort in a time of such unimaginable loss.
Jane and Kevin Donovan
December 14, 2021
David, please accept our most sincere sympathies to you and your family. May your Mom rest in peace.
Karen M Colasanti
Friend
December 12, 2021
