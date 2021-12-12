PARADOWSKI - Barbara Ann (nee Metzger)Of Tonawanda, on December 9, 2021. Beloved wife of David M. Paradowski; devoted mother of David and Matthew (Danielle) Paradowski; cherished grandmother of David, Lilly, Madelyn, Matthew and Maxton; sister of David (Barbara) Metzger, Katherine (Donald) Harter and the late James (Kimberly) Metzger; also survived by many nieces and nephews; best friend of Helen Regalla. Family and friends may call Monday December 13, 2021 at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy. from 4-7:30 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held at 7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SPCA Serving Erie County. Please share condolences at