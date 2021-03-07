Pedersen - Barbara M.
Age 79, of Bradenton, Florida, formerly of Eden, New York, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Tidewell Hospice on February 27, 2021.
Barb was born on March 10, 1941 in Rochester, New York, to Feno and Florence Pecora. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Sam Pecora, and husband, Edward Pedersen. Barb was survived by her sons, David (Shae) Miller of Port Macquarie, Australia, Chris (Tina) Miller of Orchard Park, New York; daughter, Michelle Miller (Nora Clouse) of Annapolis, Maryland. She was a loving grandma to Alexis, Victoria, Blake, Sophia, and Brodie Miller. She was survived by her sisters, Margie Pawley, Valerie Shaw, Cathy Ornt; brother, Jim Pecora; and many nieces and nephews. One of her noteworthy accomplishments was earning a Masters Degree in Education from the State University of New York at Fredonia, while being a loving wife and mother and working full-time. She taught school in North Collins Central School District for 25 years where she positively impacted the lives of many students, developed teacher programs for New York State, trained Adult Teacher Aides and student teachers, was a Master Teacher and listed in Who's Who. Barb was active in the Eden Garden Club, Gowanda Country Club, and the first President of North Collins Jaycees. In Bradenton, Barb was a past member of ArtCenter Manatee and volunteered at Bradenton Police Department, Manatee County Voter Registration and Saint Joseph Catholic Church Food Pantry, where she was a member. Barb resided in Water's Edge where she served as a Street Captain, enjoyed participating in a variety of activities, and developed dear friendships. Barb was an avid reader, artist, gardener, enjoyed daily crosswords and socializing with her wide network of friends. She will be missed by her loyal canine companion "Bailey." In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Barb may be made to Saint Joseph Catholic Church Food Pantry, 2704 33rd Avenue West, Bradenton, Florida 34205. Non-perishable and monetary donations are accepted. A Celebration of Life will take place on March 10, 2021 from 2-4 PM, at Angel Oak Cafe, 2004 6th Avenue West, Bradenton, Florida 34205. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be made at https://obituaries.nationalcremation.com/obituaries/sarasota-fl/barbara-pedersen-10077667
.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.