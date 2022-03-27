Menu
Barbara D. PLEWUCHA
PLEWUCHA - Barbara D.
(nee Krayski)
Of Town of Tonawanda, NY, March 19, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Edward Plewucha; dear mother of Karen (Thomas Bird) Cooper; former mother-in-law of Mark T. Cooper; sister of Mary Ann and Ellen Krayski; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, March 30th, at 9:30 AM, at St. Andrew's Church. (Sheridan and Elmwood Ave.) Interment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.
