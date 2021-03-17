Menu
Barbara Ann POPP
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
POPP - Barbara Ann
(nee Gempko)
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest March 15, 2021. Beloved wife of Laszlo Popp; devoted mother of Michael (Cindy), Matthew and Michelle Popp; cherished grandmother of Lauryn, Jamie, Marcus, Cameron, Jaxson, Taylar, and adored great-grandmother; loving daughter of the late Michael and Catherine Gempko; dear sister of Marian McCarthy and the late Richard Gempko. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/ Sheridan Dr. on Friday from 5-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Occupancy limitations will be observed. Please share your condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Mar
19
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Les, Deepest condolences to you and your family.
Sue & Nick Heilig
March 21, 2021
The Murdie Family
March 18, 2021
