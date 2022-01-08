Menu
Barbara L. POWELL
POWELL - Barbara L.
(nee Colin)
Of Hamburg, NY; January 7, 2022. Beloved wife of William A. Powell, Sr.; loving mother of Deborah (Christian) Tielking, Janet (John) Powell-Leary, Barbara (Gary) Crossan, Grace (Rob) Simoneit and William (Crystal) Powell, Jr.; also survived by many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; predeceased by one brother and one sister. Family will be present to receive friends Sunday from 12-4 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd., (corner of Rogers Rd., 716-646-5555) where Funeral Services will be held Monday at 10:00 AM. Interment Lakeside Memorial Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Hamburg Funeral Home
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
Jan
10
Service
10:00a.m.
Hamburg Funeral Home
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
Jan
10
Interment
Lakeside Memorial Cemetery
4973 Rogers Rd., Hamburg, NY
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
