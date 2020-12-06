CHASE - Barbara R. "Barb"

(nee Krieger)

December 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert Chase; loving mother of Laura, Kevin, Kelly, Jon (Kimberly), Jeremy (Celeste) and Rebecca Chase; dear grandma of Sara, Benjamin, Zachary, Ethan and Jared; sister of Roger (Kay) Krieger and the late Ralph (Sharon) Krieger. No prior visitation. Funeral services held privately. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. in Barbara's name. She will be deeply loved forever.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.