Buffalo News
Barbara R. "Barb" CHASE
CHASE - Barbara R. "Barb"
(nee Krieger)
December 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert Chase; loving mother of Laura, Kevin, Kelly, Jon (Kimberly), Jeremy (Celeste) and Rebecca Chase; dear grandma of Sara, Benjamin, Zachary, Ethan and Jared; sister of Roger (Kay) Krieger and the late Ralph (Sharon) Krieger. No prior visitation. Funeral services held privately. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. in Barbara's name. She will be deeply loved forever.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
