REYNOLDS - Barbara A. (nee Karpio)
Of Buffalo, NY, December 06, 2021, at age 86. Beloved wife of the late George E. Reynolds; dearest mother of Gigi (Wassam) Rahman and Bonnie (Stan) Majda; devoted grandmother of Nadia (Erik), Sami, Mason, Shelby and Jacob; dear sister of Wally Karpio; also survived by nieces and nephews. Barb was a member and past President of the Niagara Frontier Post #1041 Ladies Auxiliary. Donations in Barb's memory, may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
. There are no prior visitations. Funeral Services will be announced at a later date. Interment Elmlawn Cemetery, Tonawanda, NY. Please share condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.