Barbara E. ROBIDA
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Zurbrick-Amigone Funeral Home - Lancaster Chapel
5615 Broadway
Lancaster, NY
ROBIDA - Barbara E.
(nee Moffat)
June 20, 2021; beloved wife of the late Leo Robida and the late Richard Hornung; dearest mother of Christopher A. (Regina) Hornung and the late Joseph R. Hornung; cherished grandmother of Joseph (fiancee Sarah), Nathaniel and Benjamin; sister of the late Thomas, Gerald and Ellen; also survived by Leo's children and grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family will be present Friday, June 25th from 10 to 11 AM, at the ZURBRICK-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 5615 Broadway where a Funeral Service will follow at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Zurbrick-Amigone Funeral Home - Lancaster Chapel
5615 Broadway, Lancaster, NY
Jun
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Zurbrick-Amigone Funeral Home - Lancaster Chapel
5615 Broadway, Lancaster, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
