ROBIDA - Barbara E.(nee Moffat)June 20, 2021; beloved wife of the late Leo Robida and the late Richard Hornung; dearest mother of Christopher A. (Regina) Hornung and the late Joseph R. Hornung; cherished grandmother of Joseph (fiancee Sarah), Nathaniel and Benjamin; sister of the late Thomas, Gerald and Ellen; also survived by Leo's children and grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family will be present Friday, June 25th from 10 to 11 AM, at the ZURBRICK-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 5615 Broadway where a Funeral Service will follow at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com