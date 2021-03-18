ROEHL - Barbara Ann
March 14, 2021, of Buffalo. Loving mother of James Kramer, Jr. and Kaitlin (nee Kramer) (Peter) Filocamo. Cherished sister of Kathleen (Bob) Borneman, Robert (the late Catherine) Roehl, Jr., Frederick C. (Marce) Roehl, James (Kelli) Roehl. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and close friends. Daughter of the late Dr. Robert and Edna Roehl. Visitation, Saturday from 11-12 PM, at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy., where a Funeral Service will be held at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Shore Animal League https://www.animalleague.org
. Please share condolences www.jerfh.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2021.