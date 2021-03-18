Menu
Barbara Ann ROEHL
FUNERAL HOME
John E Roberts Funeral Home - Amherst
280 Grover Cleveland Hwy
Amherst, NY
ROEHL - Barbara Ann
March 14, 2021, of Buffalo. Loving mother of James Kramer, Jr. and Kaitlin (nee Kramer) (Peter) Filocamo. Cherished sister of Kathleen (Bob) Borneman, Robert (the late Catherine) Roehl, Jr., Frederick C. (Marce) Roehl, James (Kelli) Roehl. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and close friends. Daughter of the late Dr. Robert and Edna Roehl. Visitation, Saturday from 11-12 PM, at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy., where a Funeral Service will be held at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Shore Animal League https://www.animalleague.org. Please share condolences www.jerfh.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
John E Roberts Funeral Home - Amherst
280 Grover Cleveland Hwy, Amherst, NY
Mar
20
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
John E Roberts Funeral Home - Amherst
280 Grover Cleveland Hwy, Amherst, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John E Roberts Funeral Home - Amherst
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for. Your loss. Barb was one of my favorite people at Park. I have thought of her often over the yrs. I'm sorry I didn't reach out.
Candice (Crosby) Kopti class of 65
March 19, 2021
I'm so sad to hear your loss. Please be healthy! Mikko to Bob
Fumi Ono
March 18, 2021
Lou and Pam irmisch
March 18, 2021
I am saddened by the passing of barb, a true friend!
LOUIS IRMISCH
March 18, 2021
