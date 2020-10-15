Menu
Barbara "Barb" SCHUNK
SCHUNK - Barbara "Barb"
(nee Smith)
Of Machias, NY, age 66. Born May 9, 1953, passed away suddenly April 1, 2020. Daughter of Martha (Cary) Hunt and Howard Smith; beloved mother of Christopher (Carla) Balducci of Parma, Ohio and Jonathan Schunk of Franklinville; grandmother to Kayla and Ryan Bell of Ohio and Carson and Teagan Schunk of Franklinville; dearest sister to Lynn Ord of Charlotte, NC, Debbie Smith of Strykersville, NY, Patricia Smith and Suzanne Smith of Buffalo, NY; long-time companion to Jeff Goodenow. Barbara was born and raised in Buffalo, NY before moving to Franklinville, where she was a caretaker to Becky Love for a number of years. She became a restaurateur running Mr. T Restaurant in Delavan and eventually buying and running Barbara's Maple Haven in 2000, with her long-time companion Jeff. A memorial will be open to the public, held on Saturday, October 17th, 2-6 PM at Maple Haven Restaurant, 103 N. Main St., Franklinville, NY 14737. Please wear a mask as we celebrate this beautiful soul.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 15, 2020.
