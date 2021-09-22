SKRZYPCZAK - Barbara

Of Victor, NY, and longtime resident of Snyder, NY, entered peacefully into rest September 18, 2021. Beloved wife of 74 years to the late Henry S. "Skip" Skrzypczak; loving mother of Judith B. (John J.) Savarise, Jacqueline E. (David T.) Lanzillo; cherished grandmother of Amy (Steven), Gina (Dean), Jessica (David), and Victoria; adored great- grandmother of Dino (Samantha), SPC Santino, SPC John (Reese), Joseph and great-grandmother of Jack Henry; and great-great-grandmother of Vanessa; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Barbara Skorupski nee Sittniewski; sister of the late Raymond, Leonard and Joseph Skorupski; also survived by nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends including her neighbors of The Legacy, Victor NY. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and extended family. She was a devout Catholic, a consummate hostess, cook and seamstress, loved to travel, laugh and enjoy life to its fullest. She was always the hit of the party. Relatives and friends may visit the KEENAN FUNERAL HOME (Egypt Location), 7501 Pittsford Palmyra Road, on Friday, from 4 PM-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Mendon Ionia Rd., on Saturday morning at 10 AM. Entombment on Saturday, at 1 PM, at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Cheektowaga, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Irenaeus Franciscan Retreat, Box 100, West Clarksville, NY 14786.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 22, 2021.