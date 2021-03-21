SZUBINSKI - Barbara Age 80, passed away peacefully in Cape Coral, FL on March 15, 2021. She was born on December 10, 1940 in Buffalo, NY. Barb was married to the love of her life, the predeceased Daniel for 58 years. Barb loved to laugh and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Barb was an entrepreneur with success in many different businesses including an ice cream parlor, furniture store, and a coin, antiques and sports memorabilia store. Barb and Dan retired to FL in 2002. Barb will forever be cherished by her children, Steve (Lynn), Julie (Chris), Susan; eight grandchildren; relatives and friends. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a future date in Buffalo, NY.
My sincere condolences go out to all of Barbara's family. She was such a beautiful woman with a beautiful smile. She is now at peace and reunited with the love of her life, Dan. My thoughts and prayers go out to Susan and all of her family during this difficult time. Hold all of her memories close to your heart. She will certainly be missed.