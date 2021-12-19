Menu
Barbara A. TRAVER
Kenmore West High School
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
3070 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
TRAVER - Barbara A. (nee Nagengast)
December 16, 2021, beloved wife of Arthur V. Traver Jr.; loving mother of Arthur (Lori) Traver, Madeline (Eric) Fischer and Lauri Traver; dear Nana of Hannah, Emily and Ali; sister of Larry (Janet) Nagengast and Mary (Rich) Oehrlein; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call on Tuesday from 3-7 PM at DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY 14217. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 9 AM at St. Amelia's R.C. Church, 210 St. Amelia Dr., Tonawanda, NY 14150, where facial masks will be required for mass attendance. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kenmore Rotary Foundation, Inc., 64 Comet Ave., Buffalo, NY 14216. Barbara was the school nurse at Kenmore West High School for many years. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
3070 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Dec
22
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Amelia's R.C. Church
210 St. Amelia Dr, Tonawanda, NY
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
We are sorry to hear about the passing of Barb. Please accept our sympathy and deepest condolences to you and the family Art. She was a great person and friend that we met and worked with at Niagara University on the Theater Board. Art, we are praying for you and her.
Bill & Pam LeCuyer
December 20, 2021
