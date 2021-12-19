TRAVER - Barbara A. (nee Nagengast)
December 16, 2021, beloved wife of Arthur V. Traver Jr.; loving mother of Arthur (Lori) Traver, Madeline (Eric) Fischer and Lauri Traver; dear Nana of Hannah, Emily and Ali; sister of Larry (Janet) Nagengast and Mary (Rich) Oehrlein; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call on Tuesday from 3-7 PM at DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY 14217. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 9 AM at St. Amelia's R.C. Church, 210 St. Amelia Dr., Tonawanda, NY 14150, where facial masks will be required for mass attendance. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kenmore Rotary Foundation, Inc., 64 Comet Ave., Buffalo, NY 14216. Barbara was the school nurse at Kenmore West High School for many years. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.