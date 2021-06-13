Menu
Barbara WEBER
WEBER - Barbara (nee Schall)
Of Williamsville, NY, entered into rest on June 5, 2021 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of 66 years to the late Blythe David; devoted mother of Marc (Kathleen) Weber, Patricia (Douglas) Aldridge, and Kim Weber; adored grandmother of Aubry Dudley, Shannon (Matthew) Haynes, Kelly (Daniel) Knab, and Haylee Weber; cherished great-grandmother of seven; predeceased by one brother and two sisters; loving daughter of the late Albert and Alice Schall. No prior visitation. A memorial service will be held by the convenience of the family. Donations may be made in Barbara's honor to Hospice of Buffalo. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Friends and relatives may share their condolences and memories online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


You will be greatly missed Grandma
Kelly
Family
June 13, 2021
