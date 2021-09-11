WULF - Barbara Ann

(nee Reger)

February 20, 1948 - September 7, 2021. Wife of Gary for 57 years. Mother of Ricky, Sandy and Steve (Laura) Wulf; daughter of the late Ann and Gene Reger; sister of Nancy (late John) Sullivan; sister-in-law of Dale (Barb), Randy (Phyliss) Wulf and Robyn (late Bill) Smith; also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC.







Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 21, 2021.