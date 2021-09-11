WULF - Barbara Ann (nee Reger) February 20, 1948 - September 7, 2021. Wife of Gary for 57 years. Mother of Ricky, Sandy and Steve (Laura) Wulf; daughter of the late Ann and Gene Reger; sister of Nancy (late John) Sullivan; sister-in-law of Dale (Barb), Randy (Phyliss) Wulf and Robyn (late Bill) Smith; also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 21, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
We are so sorry for your loss. Barb was a wonderful neighbor. We will never forget her kindness to our daughter, Emily. She will be missed. Gary, you and your family are in our prayers.
The Dee Family
Friend
October 1, 2021
Steve, your mom was a constant support as a neighbor and friend after I moved back to Buffalo. We always had so much to chat about when I'd see her walking the dog-- every so often it would remind me of us, talking on the corner on the way home from school. I will really miss her. Thinking of your dad and your family.
Antara Satchidanand
Friend
October 1, 2021
Rick and Anna,
Together you will carry each other through the grief and have beautiful memories of your Mom and Grandma. I never met her but often heard her voice when Rick called her for advice. So sorry for your loss.