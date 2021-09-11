Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barbara Ann WULF
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
WULF - Barbara Ann
(nee Reger)
February 20, 1948 - September 7, 2021. Wife of Gary for 57 years. Mother of Ricky, Sandy and Steve (Laura) Wulf; daughter of the late Ann and Gene Reger; sister of Nancy (late John) Sullivan; sister-in-law of Dale (Barb), Randy (Phyliss) Wulf and Robyn (late Bill) Smith; also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC.


Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
We are so sorry for your loss. Barb was a wonderful neighbor. We will never forget her kindness to our daughter, Emily. She will be missed. Gary, you and your family are in our prayers.
The Dee Family
Friend
October 1, 2021
Steve, your mom was a constant support as a neighbor and friend after I moved back to Buffalo. We always had so much to chat about when I'd see her walking the dog-- every so often it would remind me of us, talking on the corner on the way home from school. I will really miss her. Thinking of your dad and your family.
Antara Satchidanand
Friend
October 1, 2021
Rick and Anna, Together you will carry each other through the grief and have beautiful memories of your Mom and Grandma. I never met her but often heard her voice when Rick called her for advice. So sorry for your loss.
Connie K
Friend
September 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results