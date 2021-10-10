YOUNG - Barbara J. (nee Welton)
Age 83, lifelong resident of the City of Tonawanda, October 7, 2021. Barbara was the loving wife of 51 years to the late Herbert G. Young, who she deeply missed since his passing in 2011. Mother of Michael (Denise) Young and Cindy (Jim) Litz; grandmother of Matthew (Kristen) Litz, Allyson (Ryan) Custer, Benjamin (Brie) Litz, Jennifer and Thomas Neff; great-grandmother of Nolan, Eli, Kieran, Scarlett, Lyla and Wyatt; also survived by her brother in-law Andrew (Maria) Young. Barbara was a 1956 Graduate of Tonawanda High School, proud member of the Tonawanda Senior Citizens Center, and an avid Pinochle player. The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, October 12th from 4-7:30 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan & Broad Sts) in Tonawanda, where a Memorial Service will be conducted on Tuesday evening at 7:30 PM following the visitation. Everyone welcome to attend. A private placement will be in Elmlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of Niagara County. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.