Barbara J. YOUNG
ABOUT
Tonawanda Middle and High School
FUNERAL HOME
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street
Tonawanda, NY
YOUNG - Barbara J. (nee Welton)
Age 83, lifelong resident of the City of Tonawanda, October 7, 2021. Barbara was the loving wife of 51 years to the late Herbert G. Young, who she deeply missed since his passing in 2011. Mother of Michael (Denise) Young and Cindy (Jim) Litz; grandmother of Matthew (Kristen) Litz, Allyson (Ryan) Custer, Benjamin (Brie) Litz, Jennifer and Thomas Neff; great-grandmother of Nolan, Eli, Kieran, Scarlett, Lyla and Wyatt; also survived by her brother in-law Andrew (Maria) Young. Barbara was a 1956 Graduate of Tonawanda High School, proud member of the Tonawanda Senior Citizens Center, and an avid Pinochle player. The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, October 12th from 4-7:30 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan & Broad Sts) in Tonawanda, where a Memorial Service will be conducted on Tuesday evening at 7:30 PM following the visitation. Everyone welcome to attend. A private placement will be in Elmlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of Niagara County. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc
25 William St., Tonawanda, NY
Oct
12
Memorial service
7:30p.m.
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc
25 William St., Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Cindy & Family, I am so sorry to hear of your mother's passing. She was the sweetest lady and I enjoyed spending time with her and your your dad at aux events. Warmer people could not be found! Your family is in my thoughts.
Rachael Borzilleri
Other
October 13, 2021
