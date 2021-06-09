YOUNG - Barbara
Age 87 of Attica, passed away peacefully at Wyoming County Skilled Nursing Facility on Monday, June 7, 2021. She was born September 5, 1933 to the late Anna Stawicki. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Philip Young Jr. and brother John "Jack" Stawicki. Mrs. Young worked years ago at Woolworth's in Cheektowaga. She was an active member of Sts. Joachim & Anne Parish, singing in the choir and member of the Altar and Rosary Society. She was past President of Tri Town Senior Citizens. Barb loved garage sales, flea markets, gardening and bingo. She is survived by her beloved sons, Roy (Cheryl) Young, Philip (LuAnn) Young III, William (Sally) Young; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to call on Thursday, June 10, 2021 from 4-7 PM, at MARLEY FUNERAL HOME, LLC., 135 Main St., Attica, NY 14011. An 11 AM Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Sts. Joachim & Anne Parish, 2311 Attica Rd., Varysburg, NY 14167. She will be laid to rest in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Varysburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossroads House, PO Box 403, Batavia, NY 14020 or to Gateway Home, 91 Main St., Attica, NY 14011. Arrangements completed by MARLEY FUNERAL HOME, LLC., 135 Main Street, Attica, New York 14011. For more information, please call (585) 591-1212 or to share a message of condolence, please visit www.marleyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 9, 2021.