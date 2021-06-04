Ziegler - Barbara J.
(nee Stephenson)
Of East Aurora, NY. May 31, 2021. Beloved wife of 57 beautiful years to Donald C. Jr..; loving mother of Ronald (Kimberly), Lynn, Donna, Robert (Kristie) and Jennifer (Robert) Janosz; cherished grandmother of 8; adored sister of Lois (Donald) Clancy, James (Margaret) Stephenson, the late Shirley (late Larry) Hughes and the late Richard Stephenson. Survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present Sunday 1-6 PM, where a funeral service will be held immediately after at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main St., East Aurora. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice
. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 4, 2021.