Barbara J. Ziegler
FUNERAL HOME
Wood Funeral Home
784 Main Street
East Aurora, NY
Ziegler - Barbara J.
(nee Stephenson)
Of East Aurora, NY. May 31, 2021. Beloved wife of 57 beautiful years to Donald C. Jr..; loving mother of Ronald (Kimberly), Lynn, Donna, Robert (Kristie) and Jennifer (Robert) Janosz; cherished grandmother of 8; adored sister of Lois (Donald) Clancy, James (Margaret) Stephenson, the late Shirley (late Larry) Hughes and the late Richard Stephenson. Survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present Sunday 1-6 PM, where a funeral service will be held immediately after at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main St., East Aurora. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Wood Funeral Home
784 Main Street, East Aurora, NY
Jun
6
Funeral service
Wood Funeral Home
784 Main Street, East Aurora, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wood Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so very sorry to see the loss of your mom. You are in our thoughts
Carrie Donovan and Joe Dabek
Other
June 5, 2021
