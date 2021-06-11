COHEN - Barry R. Esq.
June 9, 2021. Loving father of Samuel (Jesse Daniel) Cohen, and the late Max Cohen; son of Evelyn Cohen and the late Burton "Butch" Cohen; brother of Cheryl (Dr. Arthur) Orlick. A graveside service will be held today at 1:30 PM from Elmlawn Cemetery, please assemble at the Brighton Rd. entrance at 1:15 PM. Memorials may be made to the SPCA of Erie Co. Shiva will be held Saturday 7-9 PM at the Orlick residence. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at mesnekoff.com
