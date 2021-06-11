Menu
Barry R. . COHEN Esq
COHEN - Barry R. Esq.
June 9, 2021. Loving father of Samuel (Jesse Daniel) Cohen, and the late Max Cohen; son of Evelyn Cohen and the late Burton "Butch" Cohen; brother of Cheryl (Dr. Arthur) Orlick. A graveside service will be held today at 1:30 PM from Elmlawn Cemetery, please assemble at the Brighton Rd. entrance at 1:15 PM. Memorials may be made to the SPCA of Erie Co. Shiva will be held Saturday 7-9 PM at the Orlick residence. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at mesnekoff.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Elmlawn Cemetery
NY
Jun
12
Shiva
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Orlick residence
NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are very sorry for the loss of Barry Our thoughts are with your family
Shelley and Kathi Hoffman
Friend
June 12, 2021
My deepest condolences and prayers for your loss. He was a wonderful man in every way.
Elizabeth O´Connor
June 11, 2021
I am sorry for your loss.
Eileen Katz
June 11, 2021
I am sorry for your loss.
Eileen Katz
June 11, 2021
Our sympathy to the Cohen family during this time. May he rest in peace. Joe and Celia Brown
Joe and Celia Brown
June 11, 2021
